Daniel Sicchio, residing in Viera, FL, holds an MBA in finance and holds licenses as a real estate broker and independent insurance adjuster. With nearly two decades of experience, he has been actively investing in Brevard County real estate. His current real estate portfolio comprises 92 units, which includes a substantial 64-unit apartment complex located in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, Daniel generously volunteers his expertise as a member of the board at Launch Credit Union, where he serves on the loan acceptance committee, evaluating loans with a value of $5 million and beyond.